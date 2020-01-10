The Northern capacity to focus on the negative can be breathtaking

Politics, said Otto Von Bismarck, is the art of the possible but listening to some of the initial reaction to the New Decade, New Approach deal to get Stormont functioning again you could not help wondering would some prefer the old decade and the old approach.

On a bitterly cold night in front of Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Thursday, Simon Coveney and Julian Smith were clear that signing up to their 62-page document would require compromise. But with the pain there would be a lot more gain, the Tánaiste and Northern Secretary pledged.

And that does seem apparent from what is on offer – more on that shortly.

In the initial responses however there was quite a degree of focus on the negative. That was characterised by the opening minutes of BBC Radio Ulster’s Stephen Nolan Show who broke off his holidays in the US so that he could anchor the programme from Los Angeles.

The first question he asked his many thousands of listeners was, “Have we in Northern Ireland just heard political blackmail on the airwaves from the Secretary of State?”

That was because earlier on BBC, Smith had stated that “all of the money in the financial package (in the deal) is predicated on politicians in Northern Ireland getting back into the Assembly and forming an Executive”.

This caused some outrage to the presenter who went into a riff about Smith holding cancer patients, people on waiting lists, and children in school “hostage” over his “no deal, no money” challenge.

The first politician on the programme was Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who was happy to agree with Nolan that in terms of the vexed and sensitive issue of the Irish language, DUP leader and prospective First Minister Arlene Foster ultimately would have a veto over how the language legislation was applied and that there would be no “Irish road signs”.

Northern Ireland can be a strange place. All that focus is fair enough, up to a point, but the Northern capacity to accentuate the negative can be breathtaking at times.

Health crisis

After all, the North is gripped in a health crisis. There has been political sclerosis for the past three years, there are serious problems in education and public services, every politician when canvassing on the doorsteps during the three elections of last year were told time and time again that the people wanted Stormont back so that local politicians could tackle local problems.

You would have expected some concentration on the fact that after the guts of three years of failed negotiation here was an opportunity not only to resurrect Stormont but with a little political generosity the positive spirit of the Belfast Agreement – that here was a deal that could work.

How to get above that negativity is the challenge, and you would expect that for most people what is on offer is quite comprehensive and positive.

The British-Irish agreement promises a huge injection of cash to address the health crisis, to deal with the demands of education, to improve infrastructure, to deal with a wide range of other projects – all contingent on the resumption of the Executive and Assembly.

It addresses the big issues such as the Irish language, the sustainability of a future Assembly and the petition of concern, an issue that might make most people’s eyes glaze over but is important for many politicians in the North.

And it does, as Coveney and Smith said, involve compromise. Let’s look at some of the key points of New Decade, New Approach.

Some Irish language representatives complain that the agreement does not offer a standalone Irish language Act as they demanded. But it does offer a three-stranded legislative approach addressing identity and culture expression, Irish and Ulster Scots.

There will be an Office of Identity and Cultural Expression to promote cultural pluralism; legislation to create a Commissioner to “recognise, support, protect and enhance the development of the Irish language in Northern Ireland and to provide official recognition of the status of the Irish Language in Northern Ireland” – with the same going for Ulster Scots.

And going back into the mists of time the Administration of Justice (Language) Act (Ireland) 1737 will be repealed. That act meant only English could be used in Northern Ireland courts.

Assembly business also will be amended so that MLAs can speak solely in Irish or Ulster Scots. Hitherto if MLAs spoke in Irish in the chamber they, as part of their speech, had to translate what they were saying.

As Donaldson said, there appears to be nothing in the document that allows for Irish road signs, which will upset some Irish language activists, and make life a bit awkward for Sinn Féin.

Still, it seems, there will be an Irish language Act although not a “standalone” one, as these three Bills “will be introduced as part of an integrated package of legislation, and accordingly no Bill should be regarded as independent from the other two”.

All rather Jesuitical, but raise a cheer for a semantic Northern Ireland solution to a Northern Ireland problem.

All this legislation will be overseen by the DUP First Minister and Sinn Féin Deputy First Minister which, as some have interpreted, will give the DUP a veto over how Irish language legislation will be implemented.

We are back therefore to good will and political bona fides. What is absolutely key here is that three years ago the Assembly collapsed for a range of reasons but chiefly because nationalism felt disrespected, held in contempt, by the DUP.

Crocodile remarks

Privately several DUP people acknowledge that point: that Foster’s crocodile remarks in relation to the Irish language, Gregory Campbell’s “curry my yogurt” comments and other actions opened up old and deep nationalist wounds.

For these Irish language proposals to work therefore Arlene Foster will have to show goodwill for however long she is First Minister – that is, if Stormont does start running again.

She must know that because, and this is a crucial point, if the big political beasts of the DUP and Sinn Féin can’t show good manners to each other then there is little chance of this place working. That is the inescapable lesson from recent years. There is a mutual DUP-Sinn Féin inter-dependency that could keep this working.

Here there is what appears to be a cracking good idea to have an early warning system operating in the new Executive to prevent incidents such as the row that led to Martin McGuinness resigning three years ago. Called a “party leaders’ forum” one of its functions will be to anticipate and deal with problems before they escalate into Assembly-threatening crises.

And on the sustainability of a restored Executive, the deal means that in the face of another breakdown that for 24 weeks before an election must be called the Executive will continue to function in “caretaker” form.

That gives the guts of six months for parties to resolve any big differences – again a pretty good proposal.

There are minor changes to the petition of concern. Hitherto, with 30 signatories motions could be vetoed even if they had majority support in the Assembly, as happened with the proposal to introduce same sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Under the agreement the parties “commit to tabling or supporting petitions of concern only in the most exceptional circumstances and as a last resort having used every other available mechanism”.

The threshold for a successful petition remains 30 signatories but a petition can only be triggered by two or more parties. This seems academic as no single party has 30 members.

There be dragons here because the petition still can be exploited but perhaps most of these matters can be resolved through the normal horse-trading that happens in any parliament.

Conscious of the renewable heat incentive (RHI) calamity – the cash for ash inquiry report is due soon – the deal also has a specific statement that “the parties reaffirm their commitment to greater transparency and improved governance arrangements that are aimed at securing and maintaining public confidence”. There also will be efforts to keep Ministerial special advisers in their place.

And in terms of gifts and free holidays and such like there is also the promise that the parties will agree to “establish a robust, independent enforcement mechanism to deal with breaches of the Ministerial Code and related documents”.

Brexit

On that other issue that hasn’t gone away you know, “as a minimum, the Executive will establish a Brexit sub-committee” that “will initiate, as soon as is practicable, an assessment of the impact of Brexit on the 23 institutions and North/South and East/West relationships” that are part of the Belfast Agreement.

And on the very positive side, the new Executive, if formed, will implement a “shared and ambitious strategic vision for the future with the aim of improving lives across Northern Ireland”.

All that will require truckloads of money. And that is promised by the British government and also by the Irish Government which will support a range of projects such as the A5 road from the Tyrone to Derry border and into Donegal, a “high-speed rail connection between Belfast, Dublin and Cork”, Border greenways, and much else besides.

The bulk of the cash must come from the British government. There are promises from Julian Smith to provide money to end the nurses strike, to deal with the waiting list and general health crisis, to recruit 900 new nurses over three years, to resolve the teachers’ industrial dispute, to reform the civil service -also in bad odour over RHI - to boost the economy, to tackle paramilitarism, to tackle climate change, housing, policing…and on and on the document goes.

But, Smith was adamant, all that largesse depended on the politicians getting back into the Assembly and Executive, which gave rise to the accusation of political blackmail, as mentioned above.

But hardnosed Smith was holding the line: get the Executive running again and you get those truckloads of money. Maybe that is a form of blackmail but understandable and surely legitimate in terms of the overarching stakes – trying to get Northern Ireland to work.

There is a lot of negative comment swirling about in Northern Ireland at the moment but this deal has a chance if the essential premise at the heart of it is applied, that the parties “return to the institutions on the basis of good faith, mutual respect and trust – underpinned by strong working relationships”.