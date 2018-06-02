The Lemass Tapes will reshape Irish history

The tapes, recorded by hotelier Dermot Ryan in 1967, are an exceptional political testament

John Horgan
Seán Lemass: The Lemass tapes will substantially re-shape our knowledge and understanding of Lemass himself, of Fianna Fáil in and out of government, and political history in the four decades after 1932.

Old tapes can throw new light on history. Seán Lemass was a politician who never wrote an autobiography, but he left behind an extraordinary series of interviews, now seeing the public light.

