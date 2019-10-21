The Irish Times most nominated in NewsBrands shortlist 2019

The Irish Times has received 34 nominations in the shortlist for the NewsBrands Journalism Awards 2019 - the highest number of nominations in this year’s competition.

The NewsBrands Journalism Awards are open to any work published in print, website, online, mobile, video, audio or any other news delivery format from any NewsBrands Ireland member title.

Some 24 Irish Times journalists shared 33 nominations while the irishtimes.com website received an additional nomination for news website/news app of the year.

The Irish Times received four of the six nominations for Best Use of Video, citing the work of Simon Carswell, Kathleen Harris, Enda O’Dowd and Bryan O’Brien.

Jack Power of the Irish Times was nominated in three categories; Business Journalist of the Year; Investigative Journalism and Young Journalist of the Year.

Rosita Boland last year’s winner of the overall title Journalist of the Year was nominated in the category Features Broadsheet Writer of the Year.