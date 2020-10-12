The God Squad author and ‘fearless campaigner’ Paddy Doyle dies at 69

Paddy Doyle, the author of The God Squad and disability activist, has died at the age of 69.

Mr Doyle, who developed the neurological condition dystonia, a movement disorder characterised by muscle contractions, spent many years in St Michael’s Industrial School in Cappoquin, Co Waterford.

He was born in Wexford Hospital in May 1951, and his early years were happy, but his life was blighted by the death of his parents when he was four.

His mother died from breast cancer at the age of 43 and his father took his own life five weeks later.

In August 1955 he was deemed by Wexford District Court as being without a “guardian to exercise proper guardianship”.

Mr Doyle was then sent to St Michael’s, an experience he wrote about in The God Squad which was published in 1988.

The book was an immediate bestseller, winning the Sunday Tribune Arts Award for literature and the Dublin Lord Mayor’s Award.

It preceded by more than a decade the States of Fear documentary, which was broadcast on RTÉ in 1999.

That documentary by Mary Raftery is widely credited with beginning the process of exposing the regime of abuse and cruelty in residential institutions in the State.

Mr Doyle said he endured a brutal and cruel regime and suffered frequent beatings in the school. “You were beaten with a bamboo cane until you screamed, and then they believed the devil was out of you.”

He told The Irish Times in 1988 that the Sister of Mercy nuns in St Michael’s tried to prevent him from finding out about his father’s death.

“I knew the horror of being beaten until it was no longer possible to stand up,” he said.

When he was nine, he was sent to hospital and diagnosed with “post-polio” and underwent leg and brain surgery. In his book Mr Doyle maintained that his condition was a psychosomatic one brought on my the trauma of his childhood.

He became a strong advocate for people with disabilities and survivors of abuse.

He is survived by his wife Eileen, his three sons, Niall, Ronan and Shane and his six grandchildren. The funeral arrangements have yet to be made.

His middle son, Niall, said The God Squad was “groundbreaking stuff” when it was first published and marked his father out as a fearless campaigner.

“He was not afraid to speak his mind on anything. He could be quite stubborn in his opinion. He was never afraid to have his voice heard or be the voice of something he believed in,” he said.

“One of his mantras in life is that we should all be equal. He didn’t believe that someone with disabilities should be ruled out of anything. That was a family mantra.”

He said his father, who settled in Saggart, Co Dublin has had difficulties breathing in his latter years and his situation had deteriorated in recent weeks. He died in Tallaght Hospital on Friday.

“For me as a his son, I fully appreciate all the work that he did around disabilities, but to me he was my dad,” he said.

“For me to sum him up in any way, it is very difficult. From the get-go, you could say that life was a struggle. From our perspective as a family, it was never something that was dwelled on.

“He was able to compartmentalise parts of his life. In the main, it was all very normal. We did not even think of him being disabled.”