The future arrives as driverless bus takes to the streets of Dublin

The first driverless bus has arrived on the streets of Dublin. The EZ10 Driverless Shuttle, built in France, has no steering wheel, no wing mirrors and of course no driver.

It has a top speed of just 24 km/h and will win no awards for aesthetic design, it resembles a high tech milk float, but it is 100 per cent powered by electricity.

It trundled up and down a section of the Dublin Docklands opposite the Convention Centre and the public will get a chance to glimpse the future when it takes passengers on Saturday and Sunday.

It has already arrived in several cities across Europe. The EZ10 operates in Paris where it can transport up to 15 people from the Château de Vincennes metro station to Bois de Vincennes, the largest public park in Paris.

In Sweden the vehicles mix with existing traffic in the new Stockholm suburb Barkarby and they ferry students to and from the University of Frankfurt.

The EZ10 operates via GPS and artificial intelligence. It can read road signs and automatically brakes in the event of a collision.

The vehicle is built by the company, EasyMile, in Toulouse and 100 are now in service.

EasyMile spokesman Clément Delbouys said the company is targeting Dublin as a future destination.

“The idea is now that we are here, we really want to provide a service for Dublin. It could be at the university, the port or the airport. We want to showcase what we can do on the streets of Dublin,”

Dublin City Council manager Owen Keegan said he was convinced that driverless vehicles can be safer than the alternative.

He envisaged that such vehicles would work transporting people from bus and train stops to their eventual destination. “We are talking about the last mile. I think a fleet of semi-autonomous vehicles could make a major contribution.”

He said they will operate on the road in an environment where there will be “very few” single-occupancy cars on the streets of the capital city in the future.

However, he said that these vehicles may be “at least five years away. There are still major technological and regulatory issues around them. It is inevitable, but it will take a bit of time.”