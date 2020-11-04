Ten more Covid-19 deaths in North and 679 new cases

The North’s Department of Health has recorded 10 new Covid-19 deaths in its daily bulletin issued on Wednesday afternoon, taking the pandemic death toll in Northern Ireland to 740.

The department also reported 679 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 4,498 occurring over the past seven days, bringing the overall total to 40,858.

And with pressures causing problems at Northern Ireland hospitals, the department reported that the hospital occupancy rate was at 101 per cent.

Currently there are 418 patients receiving Covid treatment in the North’s hospitals with 50 of them being treated in intensive care units and 42 of them on ventilators.

The overall seven-day figure for Northern Ireland is 239 cases per 100,000 of the population. The highest rate is now in Mid-Ulster which over the past week experienced 353 cases per 100,000, followed by 300 per 100,000 in Derry and Strabane and 266 in Belfast.