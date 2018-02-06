Temporary employees earn 20 per cent less than permanent counterparts - report

About 200,000 people are working in temporary or non-permanent employment arrangements in Ireland, new official figures suggest.

Research commissioned by the Workplace Relations Commission and drawn up by the ESRI found that temporary employees earned about 20 per cent less than those in permanent jobs doing similar work.

However Prof Seamus McGuinness of the ESRI told a WRC seminar in Dublin that research suggested people employed on temporary contracts did not have any lower satisfaction relative to those on permanent contracts despite the substantial wage penalties.

“The evidence would point to some sort of trade off taking place. It looks, in particular, as if people opt for these (temporary) type of contracts in order to gain essential experience within their occupations.”

He said the category of “contingent employment” accounted for about ten per cent of the overall workforce in Ireland.

He said the number of people working in this “contingent employment “ sector had increased slightly after the economic crash but had now fallen back again.

He did not forecast any major change above the 10 per cent rate up to 2025.

Prof Mc Guinness said people on temporary contracts and freelance workers were the largest components of the “contingent employment “ sector in Ireland.

He said when there were discussions about the so-called “gig economy” it usually was in the context of large firms such as Deliveroo, Uber and Airbnb.

“While they are important employers in their own sectors, they actually represent a very small proportion of the overall labour market. “ Liam Cox, regional manager for Ireland of Deliveroo told the conference that his company was receiving about 400 applications per week.

He said the company ’s existing 900 delivery riders were well paid and were offered very flexible work.

He said 40 per cent of riders were students working around their study commitments.

Mr Cox said for one of ten riders Deliveroo was the main source of their income.