Temperatures to plunge to -6, snow forecast as weather warning remains in place

Temperatures may reach -6 degrees on Thursday night with snow accumulations, frost and ice resulting in “treacherous conditions”, Met Éireann has said.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until noon on Saturday and it will be bitterly cold and windy on Thursday, the meteorological service said.

In its national forecast , Met Éireann said rain in the west and south west would gradually extend to other areas on Thursday, turning heavy and persistent, especially in southern counties. The rain will also turn to sleet and snow for a time over parts of Connacht, Leinster and inland Munster.

The forecast for Thursday night states: “Extremely cold this evening and overnight with brisk northeasterlies and further wintry falls, mainly in the south and east, where there will be some snow accumulations on lower levels.

A gritter on the Glenshane Pass in Co Derry. File photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

“Frost and icy conditions too, all resulting in treacherous conditions. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -6 degrees Celsius, coldest across Ulster and west Connacht.”

AA Roadwatch warned motorists that it takes “up to 10 times longer” to stop on an icy road. It urged drivers to slow down in affected areas, to keep a greater distance from the vehicle in front and to keep all driving manoeuvres gentle.

The forecaster said conditions would feel “raw” for the rest of the week with extremely frosty nights and widespread icy conditions.

Friday

Friday is set to be a very cold day with moderate north or northeast breezes bringing some wintry showers to exposed coastal areas, mainly in the east but also parts of the northwest and west coasts.

But most other areas, especially inland parts will be dry with spells of winter sunshine. Met Éireann says there will very little in the way of a thaw and top temperatures will range from 2 to 4 degrees but some Atlantic coastal areas will see temperatures of up to 6 degrees. It will be bitterly cold overnight on Friday with a severe frost and icy conditions. There will be lows of -2 to -4 degrees generally, but this will be lower over snow fields and the national forecaster says temperatures will be around zero in some Atlantic coastal areas. Many places will be dry, though there will be a few wintry showers in exposed costal areas.

Weekend

Saturday will bring some bright, sunny weather with wintry showers in coastal areas. Temperatures will reach between 5 and 7 degrees in the afternoon but are due to drop to -5 degrees overnight with severe frost while icy roads and freezing fog can also be expected.

Frost, fog and ice will gradually clear on Sunday morning with some sunny spells. Light rain is expected in coastal areas in the afternoon with highest temperatures between four and seven degrees.

Rough sleepers

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) activated its Extreme Weather Protocol to address people sleeping rough. It urged members of the public to alert Dublin’s Housing First Service if they had information on rough sleepers (https://www.homelessdublin.ie/report-rough-sleeper).

The DRHE, which co-ordinates the homeless services of all four of the capital’s local authorities, said extra contingency beds are ready for use for the duration of the alert.