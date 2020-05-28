Temperatures could reach 28 degrees today ahead of sunny bank holiday weekend

Temperatures on Thursday could reach as high as 28 degrees, with the warm and sunny weather expected to last for the June bank holiday weekend, Met Éireann has said.

Members of the public have been advised to exercise caution around water safety due the conditions, while the Irish Cancer Society has said it is important to remember to wear sunscreen when outdoors.

The weather over the next four days will stay dry, Met Éireann meteorologist Jean Byrne has said, with the best of the conditions reserved for Thursday.

“It is not out of the question that we could see temperatures of 27 or 28 degrees today,” she said. “Highest temperatures will be in the west and northwest, whereas we are expecting mid to high twenties across the bulk of the country.”

On Friday and over the weekend, it is expected to stay predominantly dry. “There is a chance of some light rain in the west but it’s an outside chance,” she said.

“We expect it to stay completely dry. Temperatures will remain warm, from low to mid-twenties. The coolest areas will be along the south and east coasts. There could be some hazy sunshine tomorrow and come cloud over the weekend, but it will generally be sunny.”

Gorse fires

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture has issued a status orange warning for gorse fires. The warning arises from increased temperatures and low rainfall levels.

Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters from Tallaght were called to grass on fire on Wednesday, whilst a crew from Finglas fought straw bales alight in Meakstown.

The Irish Coastguard has reminded the public to exercise caution in the water following two call outs in West Cork on Wednesday. It warned the public that in spite of the high temperatures on land the sea is still cold.

Shortly after 2pm emergency services received calls when four teenage boys got in to trouble in the water in Inchydoney.

The Rescue 115 Shannon, Courtmacsherry RNLI, gardaí and the ambulance service responded.

The teens were taken from the water shortly after. Two of the teenagers were suffering from hypothermia and required medical intervention.

Nearly an hour later Union Hall RNLI was tasked by Valentia Coastguard amid reports that two swimmers were missing in Glandore in West Cork.

In a statement Union Hall RNLI said they received a report at 3.20pm yesterday that two swimmers were missing in the area.

Lifeboat

The lifeboat ILB Margaret Bench of Solihull launched with three volunteer crew from Union Hall.

The lifeboat commenced a search in Glandore but shortly after the two swimmers arrived into the pier. The volunteer crew were stood down and returned back to the lifeboat station at 4pm. Also on the scene were Toe Head/Glandore Coast Guard Unit.

Following the call out Deputy Launch Authority Jim Moloney said it was a “false alarm with good intent.”

“If you are going swimming always let someone know where you are going and what time you are due back at, and always respect the water,” he said.