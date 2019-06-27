Temperature set to reach 28 degrees in the west of Ireland

Thursday will be the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to reach 28 degrees in some parts of the State.

A Met Éireann heat warning is in place for six counties - Mayo, Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork - and applies to the period between 1pm and 7pm on Thursday.

The forecaster said it will feel extremely hot and the sunburn index will be very high for Ireland as the sun is at its strongest around the summer solstice.

Ireland is experiencing the tail end of a heatwave known as the “Saharan bubble” which is dragging hot desert air across Europe at present.

Record temperatures of 45 degrees are expected in parts of France on Thursday while one respected Spanish forecaster Siliva Laplana tweeted “El infierno (hell) is coming”.

Schools in France have been shut as a precaution. National exams on Thursday and Friday have been postponed after education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer deemed it would be too hot.

Speed restrictions have been put sections of the German autobahn network because of a fear that the extreme heat will damage the road surfaces.

Closer to home, Clare Fire Service has asked the public to refrain from starting fires outdoors during the hot weather as it may cause wild fires.

Clare County Council’s chief fire officer Adrian Kelly said: “We would like to remind landowners that it is an offence under the Wildlife Act to burn growing vegetation between 1 March and 31 August in any year, on any land not then cultivated.”

Friday will be another hot day with temperatures of up to 27 degrees. It will be mostly dry in the east, however, there will be some showers in the west and they could turn heavy and possibly thundery later in the day.

The weekend will be more unsettled though Saturday will stay be warm with temperatures of up to 25 degrees.

Heavy showers will cross the country on Saturday night bringing with it fresher, cooler weather on Sunday and into the beginning of next week.