Temperature, drought warnings in force amid heatwave

Weather notices warning of high temperatures and drought-like conditions are in place around the State on Sunday as the heatwave continues.

Met Éireann has put high temperature warnings in place for Munster and Leinster, saying the public should expect the heat to exceed 27 degrees on Sunday. The warning remains in place until 9pm.

The forecaster has also said it expects the drought-like conditions to continue until at least next Friday night.

“With little or no rain forecast for most areas over the coming week, drought or near-drought conditions are expected to develop more widely across Ireland, ” it said.

Met Éireann’s definition of a heatwave is five consecutive days of maximum temperatures of 25 degrees and over for a given location.

As a result, Irish Water will be enforcing a hosepipe ban in the greater Dublin area from Monday as it seeks to protect dwindling water supplies.

The demand for water has been outstripping supply in the Dublin area recently and the ban, set to continue for a month, applies to using water from the public supply for activities such as watering gardens, washing cars and filling pools. Those found to be flouting the ban are liable to be fined €125.

The measure could be extended elsewhere, with more than 100 water schemes around the country deemed “at risk” by Irish Water.

Customers in Kilkenny, Longford, Athlone, north Galway, Louth and Kerry have already experienced restricted water supply and outages in some cases.

Areas in Cork, Wicklow, Limerick, Kilkenny, Carlow, Tipperary, Clare, Mayo, Sligo, Donegal, Galway, Roscommon, Laois, Limerick, Kerry, Waterford and Offaly have been identified as being at risk.

Met Éireann said Sunday would be a very warm and sunny day across Leinster, east Ulster and many parts of Munster, with top temperatures of 25 to 28 degrees.

More cloudy conditions are forecast for the west and northwest that are forecast to keep temperatures lower with some misty drizzle expected to hit the west coast at times. There is a possibility of showers later in the day on the south coast.

The forecaster said that apart from the odd shower near the south coast on Monday there will be no break in the drought, and temperatures are again expected to hit 25 to 28 degrees in many areas.

For the rest of the week, Met Éireann said: “It will continue warm or very warm and mainly dry with just the odd shower for the rest of this week. There will be good sunshine but some cloudier periods as well and winds remain mostly light.”