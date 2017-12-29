Television presenter Eamonn Holmes awarded OBE

Belfast-born breakfast TV stalwart Eamonn Holmes and Dr William Wright, founder of Antrim-based Wrightbus, are among those named in the British new year’s honours list.

Dr Wright, head of the global transport company which is one of Northern Ireland’s largest employers, received a knighthood for services to the economy and the bus industry.

A number of high-achieving people from a range of sectors in Northern Ireland were also recognised for their contribution to life in the UK, with many honoured for grassroots work in their local areas.

TV presenter and journalist Holmes has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to broadcasting.

The 58-year-old from north Belfast – who had stints with GMTV and BBC as well as fronting ITV’s This Morning and Sky News’ Sunrise – told the Press Association: “It’s like getting a gold star for your homework – 2018 will be my 38th year as a broadcaster and I can’t think of a better way of marking that. It’s a wonderful accolade.”

Holmes, who began his career at 19 at Ulster Television in Belfast, became the youngest anchor of a TV news programme when he presented Good Evening Ulster at the age of 21.

He said: “I learned off Gloria Hunniford in Belfast and she has an OBE. It’s quite strange to take over the programme and now have the same recognition.”

Chair of the Northern Ireland economic advisory group Ellvena Graham has also received an OBE for services to the economy and the advancement of women in business.

BBC presenter Linda McAuley, host of Radio Ulster’s On Your Behalf programme, has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour for services to consumers.

PSNI Supt Alywin Barton and retired Det Insp Jeremy McFarland, were both awarded the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) for services to policing and the community.