Teenager to appear in court over death of homeless man in Dublin

A teenager will appear in court on Tuesday morning in connection with the suspected murder of a homeless man in Kilmainham.

The 16-year-old is due to appear before the Dublin District Children Court at 10.30am after being questioned at Kevin Street Garda Station on Monday.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The 16-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in connection with the incident which occurred in a laneway between Mayfield Road and Madison Road off the South Circular Road at around 1.30am on Monday.

The victim was a Romanian national in his 40s who had been living in Ireland for several years and was known to homeless services.

Gardaí believe the man was beaten to death “with bare fists” and his mobile phone stolen.

The youth was arrested after his friend went to gardaí and informed them he had witnessed the fatal assault.

Gardaí are “reasonably certain” they have identified the victim and are trying to track down his family in eastern Europe to inform them of the death, said a source.

“He would have availed of our services most nights of the week,” said Tony Walsh of Feed the Homeless. “He was a very respectful man. Very polite. It was very sad to hear the news this morning.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in the Madison Lane area between the hours of 11pm and 2am, to come forward.

There has been a spike in homeless deaths in Ireland this year, despite fewer numbers sleeping on the streets during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty-two homeless people have died so far in 2020, including 10 deaths in July alone.