Teenager suffers serious facial burns after acid thrown during assault

Gardaí believe drain-cleaning fluid may have used in an attack on a number of teenagers in Co Waterford last week.

The incident occurred in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road at around 11pm last Thursday.

Gardaí said a number of youths were involved in a “serious altercation”, and it is understood “a corrosive substance” was used.

“Three youths required medical attention for burns and were taken to University Hospital Waterford Hospital for treatment,” gardaí said.

Four male teenagers were arrested on Saturday and have been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file is being prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) and that the investigation is ongoing.

Tega Agberhiere (16), an underage Irish soccer international, and two of his friends were allegedly splashed with a corrosive liquid during the altercation.

There was speculation the liquid might have been from a car battery but gardaí believe now that it could have been drain cleaning fluid. “It’s some sort of acid,” a garda familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday.

Gardaí are trying to establish a motive for what happened and are hoping to get more information when the victims of the assault are in a position to be fully interviewed. The incident is not believed to have been racially motivated.

Tega plays for Waterford FC’s under-17 side and has represented Ireland at underage level. He was born in Waterford and is studying for the Leaving Certificate at Waterpark College.

His parents are originally from Nigeria and moved to Ireland in 2002.

His mother, Christie, said her son suffered first-degree burns on his face and was continuing to receive treatment in hospital. He was transferred to Cork University Hospital on Tuesday morning.

“I’m angry, I’m not happy about the whole thing because it shouldn’t have happened to anybody,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Agberhiere said her son was preparing for his Leaving Certificate and has had football trials with a number of clubs in the United Kingdom.

“It has affected the whole community. . . . It’s really shocking, I’m in shock. I’m still in shock. Even an adult, emotionally, you would be damaged,” she added. “As a mother, I have to lift his spirit and make him positive.”

Ms Agberhiere told WLRFM’s Deise Today programme on Tuesday, Tega is “getting better”.

“It’s a good thing he was wearing contact lenses, the inflammation was so much, the eyes are closed,” she said.

Another boy injured in the attack, who plays underage hurling for Waterford, sustained acid-type burns to his leg, causing nerve and tissue damage. A third boy in the group sustained back injuries.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Earlscourt area of Waterford at the time of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.