Teenager suffers serious burns after acid thrown during assault

A mother has said her teenage son received first degree burns to his face following an attack with a corrosive substance in Co Waterford last week.

The incident occurred in the Earlscourt housing estate on the Dunmore Road at around 11pm last Thursday.

Gardaí said a number of youths were involved in a “serious altercation” during the incident and it is understood “a corrosive substance” was used.

“Three youths required medical attention for burns and were taken to University Hospital Waterford Hospital for treatment,” gardaí said in a statement.

Four male teenagers were arrested by gardaí on Saturday in relation to the incident. They have since been released without charge.

Gardaí said a file is being prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the investigation is ongoing.

Tega Agberhiere (17), an underage Irish soccer international and two of his friends were allegedly splashed with a corrosive liquid during the altercation.

Tega currently plays for Waterford FC’s under 17 side and has also represented Ireland at U16 level.

His mother Christie said her son received first degree burns on his face and was continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

“I’m angry, I’m not happy about the whole thing because it shouldn’t have happened to anybody,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Ms Agberhiere said her son was currently preparing for his Leaving Certificate and has had football trials with a number of clubs in the UK.

“It has affected the whole community... It’s really shocking, I’m in shock. I’m still in shock. Even an adult, emotionally, you would be damaged,” she added.

“As a mother, I have to lift his spirit and make him positive.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Earlscourt area of Waterford at the time of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 - 305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.