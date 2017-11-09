Teenager shot in leg by masked vigilantes in Derry

A teenager received a gunshot wound to the leg in a paramilitary style vigilante shooting in Derry on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old was attacked by two masked men who forced their way into his home in Gartan Square in the city’s Bogside area at around 10.45pm.

One was armed with a baton or wooden bat and the other with a handgun.

It is believed a woman in her 50s may also have been assaulted by the intruders. She was taken to hospital for treatment. Two other adults understood to have been in the house at the time were not hurt.

The PSNI said the attack was “yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence” and a “brutal attack”.