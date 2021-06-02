Teenager rescues mother and daughter from River Barrow

A teenager who has been labelled a hero after he saved a mother and daughter from drowning said he had “no choice” but to jump in.

Miley Doran (17), rescued Stacey Foley and her daughter Sophie Foley-Smith, (13), after they got into difficulty while on a family outing near the banks of the River Barrow in Carlow on Sunday.

Speaking to RTÉ News at One, Mr Doran explained he was down by the river when a child came over “screaming for her life.”

He said the girl pleaded with him to help.

“When I ran over to see what was happening..the woman was screaming in fear of her life, she was drowning.

“I had no time for a lifebuoy or anything like that,” he said. “I had no choice but to jump in and pull the two of them out. I had to try and do the right thing.”

Stacey Foley’s mother, Ann Langton thanked Miley for his bravery.

“On behalf of my daughter and granddaughter (the family) would like to thank Miley Doran for saving their lives yesterday by pulling them out of the Barrow.

“He is truly our hero and we feel everyone should know about what you did. He risked his life for my family I will be forever in your debt. His family should be so proud of him and he should be so proud of himself.

“He is a true hero to us. Thank you Miley from the bottom of my heart.May God Bless you and all belong to you.”

Ms Langton said she has put the teenager, who is from the Travelling community, forward for a water safety award because of his fast thinking.