Teenager released without charge in Carrigaline stabbing case

Gardaí investigating the stabbing of a 17-year-old in Carrigaline in Co Cork that was filmed and posted online have released a 15-year-old without charge who was arrested for questioning about the weekend incident.

A 17-year-old local youth suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was alledgedly slashed and stabbed with a bottle after a row broke out in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline at around 10.25pm on June 6th.

The alarm was raised and gardaí including uniformed officers, detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit responded with members of the ASU giving first aid to the injured teenager at the scene.

He was later taken to Cork University Hospital where he underwent surgery for “non-life threatening” injuries and he was discharged from CUH on Sunday night.

Gardaí arrested a 17-year-old suspect near the scene shortly after the incident and he was later brought before Cork District Court and charged with robbery and assault causing harm to the Carrigaline teenager.

The 17-year-old accused has since been released on bail with strict conditions including that he stay off social media and is due to appear at Cork Children’s Court on July 10th for the DPP’s directions on the matter.

The assault was filmed and posted online on social media and over the course of the weekend, it went viral with more than 16,000 tweets being posted about the attack which has shocked locals in Cork.

On Tuesday, gardaí investigating the incident arrested a 15-year-old youth at his home in the greater Cork area and he was taken to Togher Garda Station where he was questioned about the attack.

The 15-year-old was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours but he was released on Tuesday evening and gardaí will now prepare a file on him for the DPP.

Meanwhile, gardaí met two other 17-year-old youths by appointment on Tuesday at a Garda station in the greater Cork area and interviewed them after caution about the attack on the teenager in Carrigaline.