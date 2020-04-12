Teenager released on bail after almost €80,000 drugs seizure in Co Cork

A teenager has been released on bail after he was arrested following a near €80,000 drugs seizure in Co Cork over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

David O’Donovan (18) from Cherrywood Heights, Midleton, Co Cork was brought before a special sitting of Mallow District Court today where he was charged with a total of four offences arising out of the drugs seizure.

Mr O’Donovan was charged with both possession of cannabis herb and possession of cannabis herb for sale or supply at Bailick, Ballinacurra, Midleton on April 11th.

Mr O’Donovan was also charged with a further two charges of possession of cannabis and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at Cherrywood Heights, Midleton, also on April 11th.

Det Garda Diarmuid O’Neill gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr O’Donovan made no reply to any of the four charges when they were put to him after caution.

Bail

He said Gardaí were objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the charges in that the drugs were part of a seizure worth €79,000 and the strength of the evidence against the accused, whom he alleged was caught red-handed.

He said that gardaí were also objecting to bail on the grounds that the accused had admitted having an addiction to cannabis and gardaí feared that he would commit further crime to feed his drug habit if granted bail.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor, Cathal Lombard, Det Garda O’Neill agreed that there was no question of the accused intimidating witnesses as the only witnesses in the case were garda witnesses.

Mr Lombard said his client was willing to abide by whatever bail conditions were being sought by gardaí and Insp Joe O’Connor said gardai would seek a number of stringent bail terms if he was not to be remanded in custody.

These would include that he would reside at his home address, abide by a curfew, sign on at Midleton Garda Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and that he would not apply for any travel documents.

Gardaí were also seeking for Mr O’Donovan to be contactable by gardaí on a mobile phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week and that he would abstain from any intoxicants such as alcohol or drugs, he said.

Mr Lombard said that his client was willing to abide by all these bail terms and Judge Patricia Harney said she would grant bail and remanded Mr O’Donovan on bail to appear at Midleton District Court, sitting in Mallow on April 23rd.