Teenager questioned over suspected hit-and-run in Co Cork

Gardaí are questioning a teenager in connection with a suspected hit-and-run incident in north Cork after a 67-year-old man was found dead at the side of the road near his home.

Officers made contact with the 18-year-old from Cecilstown in north Cork this morning in connection with the discovery of the body of Scottish national Alaistair Hines at around 9.30am on Sunday.

Mr Hines’s body was found by his wife with injuries consistent with having been run over by a vehicle outside his house at Ballybane, Liscarroll on the Castlecor to John’s Bridge Road.

It is understood that gardaí obtained CCTV footage from a house on the road and identified a vehicle which had driven along it at about 2am on Sunday morning and they traced the owner.

The teenager is currently being interviewed by gardaí at Mallow Garda station as officers await the result of a postmortem which they hope will establish how exactly Mr Hines died.

Postmortem

Meanwhile, a second man has come forward and contacted gardaí in Mallow about Mr Hines and it is understood that gardaí hope to speak to him about his driving on the road at about 7.30am.

Mr Hines had been socialising in Kilbrin where he attended a fundraising event for the local Kilbrin Ladies’ GAA Club and he was dropped home at around 1am, being left off outside his house.

Gardaí are puzzled as to why Mr Hines may have stayed on the roadway after being dropped home and they are hoping the postmortem will reveal whether he may have taken ill on the roadside.

“It’s possible the man may have suffered some cardiac event, for example, and collapsed and died on the roadway before he was struck by the vehicle that caused the injuries seen on his body.

“We just don’t know at this stage and we’re hoping the postmortem will clarify what exactly happened to him and whether or not he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run,” said a Garda source.

The man’s body remained at the scene until Sunday afternoon when Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster carried out a preliminary examination of the man’s body where it was found.

Mr Hines’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital and Dr Bolster began a postmortem examination around 10am this morning with gardaí hoping to have the results at about 2pm.

Gardaí continued to preserve the scene yesterday afternoon after the man’s body was removed to allow Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the area.

Gardaí have also appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have any information that can assist them in their investigation into what happened to Mr Hines to contact them at Mallow Garda station.

In particular, gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have travelled from Castlecor to John’s Bridge between 10pm on Saturday and 10am on Sunday to contact them in Mallow on 022-31450.