Teenager killed in Co Clare car crash is named

An 18-year-old local man who died when the car he was travelling in hit a wall on Sunday morning has been named locally as Oisín Cahill.

Mr Cahill was a passenger in a car which crashed on the Shanaway Road at Woodstock, near Ennis, Co Clare.

The crash happened shortly after 4am.

It is understood the Toyota was travelling towards Ennis when it collided with a wall near the entrance to Woodstock View housing estate

Two other men aged 19 and 21 were seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash and are being treated in University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Ennis Garda station on (065) 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or at any Garda station.