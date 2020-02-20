Teenager killed and two injured in Co Cork crash

A female teenager has been killed and two male teenagers have been injured in a road crash in Co Cork.

The car hit a wall on Harbour View Road, Knocknaheeney, at about 11.45pm on Wednesday night.

The female youth, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenage driver and second passenger received serious injuries. They were taken to Cork University Hospital. The passenger is critical, according to gardaí.

The body of the girl was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out.

The Harbour View Road is partially closed for Garda forensic investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage, to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021-494 6200.