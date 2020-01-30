Teenager injured after being ‘hit by bus’ in Arklow, Co Wicklow, gardaí say

A teenager has been injured in a serous incident involving a bus in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

The boy is understood to have been returning home from school when the incident happened on Main Street in the town. Eyewitnesses said the child was stuck under the bus.

Emergency services including the gardaí, fire brigade and heavy lifting equipment are at the scene. An air ambulance is also standing by at the nearby Pearse’s Park for a possible medivac.

Gardaí have said they are at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic accident that occurred at approximately 4:30pm.

“A male youth in his teens was hit by a bus. The road is currently closed. No further information is available at this time,” they said in a statement.

An eyewitness said there was a massive emergency services response and that the child was being evaluated at the scene. No information on his condition is yet known.