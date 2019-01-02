Teenager dies following New Year’s Eve road incident

A teenager has died after being struck by a car in Co Cork on Monday.

The incident happened at Main Street, Ballincollig at 7.45pm.

The 16-year-old female pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Cork with serious injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday evening. The driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda station on 021 494 6200.