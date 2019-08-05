Teenager dies after suspected drugs overdose at Cork music festival

A teenager who took ill after a suspected drugs overdose at the Indiependence music festival in North Cork over the weekend, has died in hospital.

The 19-year-old man from the Clonmel area in South Tipperary died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday he was with friends at the Indiependence festival in Mitchelstown when he started to feel unwell at about 4.30pm .

His friends brought him to the medical tent at the festival and medical staff became concerned and notified the emergency services . He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The teenager, whom it is understood was a first year student at UCC, had been on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit at CUH where his parents had maintained a bedside vigil since his admission on Friday.

Meanwhile gardaí have begun an investigation into how the teenager took ill . They established that he ingested what he believed was MDMA or ecstasy about a hour before he began to feel unwell.

Gardaí believe that the substance was a particularly potent form of the drug and while they have established that others also took it, they did not have the same reaction to the teenager who took ill.

Officers have spoken to others at the festival who took the drug, in an attempt to identify the source of the drug. Although they have yet to make any arrests, they say they have been made good progress.