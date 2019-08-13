Teenager dies after she becomes ill at debs in Co Galway

Parents of 19-year-old Jessica Moore have said they are experiencing “inexpressable grief”following their daughter’s death after she became ill at a debs in Co Galway.

The teenager from Loughrea was attending the event at a hotel in Ballinasloe. An ambulance was called after she felt unwell and she was taken to Portiuncula Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí in Galway have said they are investigating the 19-year-old’s sudden death.

The coroner has been notified and a postmortem is expected to take place on Tuesday.

It is understood Jessica was due to receive her Leaving Certificate results on Tuesday morning.

A notice on RIP.ie says Jessica died suddenly “to the inexpressible grief of her heartbroken parents Brendan and Catherine”. It also says she was the “cherished and much-loved sister” of two siblings. Jessica’s funeral mass is due to take place at St Patrick’s Church Bullaun on Thursday afternoon.