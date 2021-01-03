Teenager dies after fall on cliff walk in Co Kerry

The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from the sea off Bull Head, east of Dingle, Co Kerry.

The 17-year-old had been walking with his parents when it appears he fell from a height. His parent raised the alarm.

Valentia Coast Guard co-ordinated a full scale search to the scene.

The Dingle Coast Guard unit arrived at the scene at 2.15pm, followed by the Rescue 115 helicopter and the Valentia Lifeboat.

The helicopter located the body which was recovered by the lifeboat.