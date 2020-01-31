Teenager charged with student's murder to undergo psychological assessment

A teenager charged with the murder of a student in Cork is to undergo a psychological assessment after a judge agreed to a defence request for a report on the teenager’s mental state.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a juvenile, was brought before Cork City Children’s Court on Friday morning for his second court appearance in relation to the killing of Cameron Blair (20)

The chemical engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology died in hospital on January 16th after being stabbed in the neck while attending a house party on the Bandon Road.

The teenager was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court last week where he was charged with murder.

Det Garda Rory O’Connell gave evidence of arrest charge and caution and told the court that the accused made no reply to the single charge when it was put to him after caution and he was remanded in custody.

On Friday at Cork Children’s Court, defence solicitor, Eddie Burke said that his client was consenting to a three week long remand in detention at Oberstown where he is currently being held on the murder charge.

Mr Burke asked Judge Carol Anne Coolican to request that his client would be psychologically assessed while in Oberstown.

Judge Coolican granted Mr Burke’s application and requested that the authorities at Oberstown would arrange for a psychological assessment to be carried out and psychological report prepared on the accused.

Garda Inspector Gary McPolin confirmed that gardai were consenting to the three week remand and Judge Coolican remanded the accused in continuing detention to appear again at Cork Children’s Court on February 21st.

The accused, who work a black quilted jacket and black jeans, did not speak during the three minute hearing at the Washington Street Courthouse, which was attended by his father and his aunt.