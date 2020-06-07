Teenager assaulted in Co Cork stabbing

A teenager has been arrested over an assault on Saturday night in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Another teenager sustained stab wounds during the assault at about 10.25pm and was taken to Cork University Hospital where his injuries are non-life threatening.

The arrested teenager is being held in at a Garda station in Cork city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.