Teenager assaulted in Co Cork stabbing

A teenager was attacked and stabbed during a robbery in Co Cork on Saturday night.

A 17-year-old suffered a number of stab wounds to his head and back during the robbery which happened in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline in South Cork at around 10.25pm.

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in their investigation into the incident.

The injured youth is believed to have been with friends in a green area when another group tried to steal his mobile phone and he suffered the stab wounds and cuts when he was hit with a broken bottle.

The alarm was raised and 10 garda units including uniformed officers, detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) responded, with the injured teenager given First Aid at the scene.

He was later rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he underwent surgery for his injuries, which were described as “non-life threatening” . He was this morning described as being in a stable condition.

Gardaí immediately began an investigation and arrested four teenagers shortly after 11pm. Three were released without charge but a fourth was brought in for questioning.

The arrested teenager is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the assault on Saturday night and garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the area while they also recovered a broken bottle which they believe was used in the assault.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for any persons with any information to come forward and contact them at Togher Garda Station on 021-4947170.

Gardaí are in particular appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact them and make it available.