Teenager arrested after 17-year-old stabbed in Co Cork

A teenager was attacked and stabbed during a row in Co Cork on Saturday night and gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in their investigation into an incident.

The 17-year-old suffered a number of serious wounds to his head and back when he was struck with a broken bottle in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline in south Cork at around 10.25pm.

It is understood the injured youth was walking with his girlfriend near a green area when they were approached by another group who asked them for money so they could get a bus back to Cork city.

It is understood that the injured youth, who is from Carrigaline, was attacked during a row over the bus money by another teenager who struck him on the head with a broken bottle and also stabbed him in the back causing serious injuries.

The alarm was raised and 10 garda units including uniformed officers, detectives and members of the Armed Support Unit responded, with First Aid given to the injured teenager at the scene.

He was later taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he underwent surgery for his injuries which were described as “non-life threatening” . He was described as being in a stable condition on Sunday.

Gardaí immediately began an investigation and arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who is not from Carrigaline, a short distance away and they recovered a mobile phone which had been stolen from the injured teenager.

The suspect was taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene of the assault on Saturday night and Garda technical experts carried out a forensic examination of the area while they also recovered a broken bottle which they believe was used in the assault.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to come forward and contact them at Togher Garda station on 021-4947170.

In particular, they are appealing for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage, including dash-cam, to contact them and make it available.