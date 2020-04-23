Teenager (14) killed after tractor overturns in Co Clare

A 14-year-old boy has died after the tractor he was driving overturned on Wednesday.

Gardaí and the emergency services were called to the incident which occurred in the morning time at Rockmount, Co Clare, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood the incident occurred on a steep hill and one line of inquiry is that the boy lost control of the vehicle and it overturned.

Gardaí notified the Health and Safety Authority (RSA), which deals with workplace accidents, and an investigation has been launched.

A spokesman for the RSA said: “The fatality of a young boy on a farm in Co. Clare has been reported to us and we have launched an investigation.”

Separately, gardaí will prepare a file for the county coroner.