Teenage girl (16) killed and three boys injured in Cork crash

A 16-year-old girl has been killed and three other teenagers suffered serious injuries in a single-car crash in Cork city late on Wednesday night.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after the car, driven by a 16-year-old youth, crashed into a wall on Harbour View Road in Knocknaheeny on Cork’s northside at about 11.45pm. The girl, who was a front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot and later presented at the Emergency Department at the Mercy University Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The body of the girl, who is from Knocknaheeny, was removed from scene to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem is scheduled to take place later on Thursday.

Two rear seat passengers, two youths also aged about 16, were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where one of them is believed to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí are satisfied that the car, a 19-year-old Seat Toledo, was not stolen but was what is known as “a company car” where teenagers and young people buy an old vehicle quite cheaply.

Gardaí have closed off Harbour View Road and put diversions in place to allow a Garda forensic crash investigator examine the scene and the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Gardaí­ are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have information regarding the collision to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200.

They are particularly keen any road users who were travelling Harbour View Road between 11pm on February 19th and 12.30am on February 20th and may have camera footage to contact them.

The scene of last night’s collision is not far from the scene of a fatal crash 10 years ago when two teenagers were killed after their car smashed into a house trying to flee another car.

CJ Dolan (16) and Derry O’Callaghan (19) were killed when the car in which they were travelling was rammed by another car before crashing into a house on Harbour View Road in May 2010.

Last night’s fatal crash is the third such fatal collision in Cork in the space of three days and follows two separate fatal collisions on both Monday and Tuesday in which men lost their lives.