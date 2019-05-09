Teenage GAA fan wins Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year

A “Gaelic Superstore” selling bespoke gloves for clubs, schools and county teams has seen a 16-year-old from Sligo win the title of the Foróige Youth Entrepreneur of the Year at a ceremony in Dublin.

A passion for GAA is at the core of Conor Stinchon’s business which was established after he sold an Instagram page he had set up based on GAA updates.

He started to create designs on paper, with different colours which led to the creation of a business offering personalised GAA gloves.

His aim now is for his business to become the number one glove company in Ireland.

The competition is held as part of Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) Programme which is a world recognised, youth entrepreneurship education and development programme.

“The NFTE Programme changes the lives of young people by enabling them to develop core skills in business and enterprise,” said the chief executive of Foróige, Sean Campbell.

“It puts the career path of ‘entrepreneur’ firmly in the sights of the young participants and gives them an ‘I can and I will’ attitude that is quite remarkable.”

The winning groups at Thursday’s ceremony all receive a mentoring package from Microsoft tailored to the needs of their business and also have the opportunity of representing Ireland in the European Awards in Barcelona in November.