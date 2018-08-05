Teenage boy dies in Co Mayo car crash

A teenage boy has died after the car he was driving crashed on Clare Island, Co Mayo.

The incident happened at the Quay at about 1am on Sunday, and the victim died at the scene.

The road has been closed for examination, and gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to contact Westport Garda station on 098-50230, the Garda confidational line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.