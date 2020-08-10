Teddy’s Ice-Cream among businesses issued with closure order by food safety body

A closure order was served on part of Teddy’s Ice-Cream on the East Pier in Dun Laoghaire last month after rodent droppings were found in a storage area.

The order was served on a food and packaging storage unit at the side of the premises by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) on July 14th and has not been lifted.

“Food packaging and foodstuffs were stored in the [storage] area leaving them exposed to contamination by rodents,” the closure order states.

“The storage area was very poorly pest proofed with numerous holes, gaps and defects noted in the structure allowing potential access to rodents. Disturbed rodent poison was scattered onto the floor.

“A grave and immediate danger to foodstuffs exists in the storage unit because rodents can transmit harmful pathogens to foodstuffs and food packaging through their droppings and urine.”

A closure order, which has since been lifted, was also served on all food sales at the AIM Cash & Carry in Clondalkin industrial estate in west Dublin. Inspectors found there was evidence of “recent rat activity” in the rear store area.

“Photographic evidence taken at the time of inspection shows an open chocolate bar under shelving in the rear store and rat droppings on the floor beside this partially eaten product,” the closure order states.

“There was evidence of packaging having been gnawed by rats and poison bait trays having been disturbed. The building is not adequately pest proofed. There were gaps and holes in the external wall of the premises and at the shutter door in the rear store.”

Closure orders were also served on the Indian Prince takeaway in Portlaoise, WW Poultry in Ballycoolen, west Dublin and the deli counter and food preparation areas of Londis on Fassaugh Avenue in Cabra in Dublin. The orders on the Indian Prince and Londis have since been lifted.

Unregistered businesses

Dr Pamela Byrne, chief executive of the FSAI, said recent inspections have also identified some food businesses operating outside of the law that were not registered or approved and therefore “selling food with no regulatory oversight for food safety and consumer protection”.

“A number of serious incidents have been identified where authorised officers found people operating out of food premises or vehicles where no adherence to basic food safety and hygiene practices where in place,” she said.

“A food business was found transporting unrefrigerated meat and meat products in the boot and back seat of a car. On another occasion, a wholesale business was operating in filthy conditions with unfit and out of date food, whilst another establishment had a significant level of unlabelled and untraceable food on its premises.”

Dr Byrne said enforcement powers were used to mitigate the risk from these business operations in all of these cases but that the FSAI is concerned that it “could be reflective of a growing level of unscrupulous operators seeking to make a profit, at the expense of public health”.

“We would urge consumers to question anyone offering them food for sale that seems unusual or that has no food labels on the packaging,” Dr Byrne added.

“We would also ask food businesses not to purchase food from unregistered/unapproved suppliers. Larger food businesses should ensure, when selling commercial quantities of food, that the buyer is a registered or approved food business operator.”