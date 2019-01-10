Technical issues delay National Lottery Telly Bingo draw

The National Lottery has said it experienced “unforeseen technical issues” on Thursday, which resulted in the unavailability of its online service for a time.

The lottery said the issue was “not related to hacking” and that the problem had been resolved.

“As a result of a technical issue which has now been resolved this afternoon’s TellyBingo Draw has been delayed by an hour and will now take place at the later time of 14.40pm on RTÉ1 ,” a spokeswoman for the National Lottery said.