Teachers protest over two-tier pay system in schools

Teachers will protest outside schools, colleges and institutes of technology at lunchtime on Thursday as part of a campaign to secure equal pay for staff recruited since 2011.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI), which is organising the protests, said services to students will not be affected.

TUI president Joanne Irwin said pay discrimination posed “a very real threat to the high quality of the Irish education system”.

A recent report drawn up by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform found that about 60,000 staff across the public service -not just in education - recruited since 2011 were receiving less than more longer-serving counterparts.

The report estimated it would cost €200 million to end this two-tier pay system.

New talks between the Government and trade unions on the issue of pay for newer entrants commenced at the end of April and are continuing.

At Easter the annual conferences of the three main teachers’ unions backed motions calling for potential strike action unless the Government committed by May to address the issue.

Ms Irwin said it was “a complete injustice that one teacher is on a lesser pay rate than another for carrying out the same work”.

“This system of pay discrimination has completely undermined the profession and has had a devastating impact on morale in staffrooms.”

“Unsurprisingly, it has also led to widespread difficulties in the recruitment and retention of teachers, which inevitably impairs the quality of service to students in terms of subject choice and consistency of provision.

“All education stakeholders acknowledge that recruitment problems are evident both across the country and across a broad range of subjects including, but not limited to, modern languages, mathematics, science, Irish, home economics and the technologies.”

The TUI said in a recent survey 46 per cent of post-2011 entrants to the profession said they did not believe they would still be in the profession in ten years’ time.

“If pay equality was restored, 94 per cent said they would remain. Meanwhile, 52 per cent said that they would not advise a younger relative to pursue the profession of teaching”, the union said.