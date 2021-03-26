Teachers from Co Wicklow school vaccinated in Beacon Hospital

Twenty teachers and staff from St Gerard’s School in Co Wicklow were vaccinated in the Beacon Hospital this week, significantly ahead of their place in the vaccination schedule.

The private hospital, in Sandyford, south Dublin, said the issue arose as there were 20 “leftover” vaccine doses on Tuesday evening.

Some 1,096 Health Service Executive (HSE) staff had received their vaccines on the day in a vaccination centre run by the Beacon.

However, the hospital said there were over 200 “no shows”, as some HSE staff had been double booked to receive vaccines in the Aviva Stadium as well.

“Beacon Hospital immediately liaised with the HSE, and the majority of these excess vaccines were subsequently used for HSE staff who were redirected to Beacon Hospital throughout the afternoon,” a hospital spokesman said.

By Tuesday evening 20 “leftover vaccines” had been drawn up, and needed to be used “within a very short period of time,” the spokesman said.

There were “limitations” on who could receive the doses, as it was of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not used in the current vaccination of the over-70s.

“In keeping with the zero-wastage policy, a decision was made to administer the left-over vaccine to teachers who were in a position to get to the centre within the exceptionally short time frame required,” the hospital spokesman said.

The vaccines were administered to teachers and staff working in St Gerard’s, a fee-paying school in Bray, Co Wicklow. The story was first reported in the Irish Daily Mail on Friday.

In a statement, Beacon chief executive Michael Cullen, said: “I recognise that the decision that was made was not in line with the sequencing guidelines in place from the HSE.”

Mr Cullen said the decision “was made under time pressure and with a view to ensuring that the vaccine did not go to waste”.

“I sincerely apologise for the upset that this decision has caused and we are updating our approach to our backup list to ensure that this situation does not arise again,” he said.

The priority groups currently receiving vaccines include people aged 70 and above, and the medically vulnerable at “very high risk” from Covid-19.

This includes some people who are immunocompromised, cancer patients and those who have chronic kidney or respiratory diseases, among other conditions.

The vaccination of people who are very high risk is being run by hospitals, and progress has been slow, due to issues identifying some people in this cohort.

Teachers are in the 11th priority group to receive vaccines under the rollout plan, ahead of those aged between 55 and 64.

The HSE has instructed vaccination centres to have a “standby list” on hand for any excess vaccine doses. The list should also adhere to the current sequencing of priority groups.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he “cannot condone” the vaccination of the teachers, ahead of their place in the schedule.

Mr Reid told Newstalk Breakfast it was extremely frustrating for the HSE when incidents like this occurred.

“We do want them to have backup lists as we don’t want vials wasted. But we do expect all services to stick with our prioritisation and sequencing,” he said.

“The vial certainly has to be used if they’re open, we all get that. But even the preparation for the day does need prioritisation on who you might have on standby and there are plenty of options, legitimately, around what can be done next,” he said.

There has been a number of cases in recent weeks where non-frontline health workers, such as HSE finance staff, have received excess doses.

In early January, 16 family members of staff in the Coombe Hospital were vaccinated in the Dublin maternity hospital, prompting an independent investigation into the matter, which is ongoing.

Family members who received the excess doses included two children of the master of the maternity hospital, Prof Michael O’Connell.