Teachers at Donegal school give sixth-year students a 1980s sendoff

Teachers from a school in Co Donegal have given their sixth-year students a sending off they won’t forget.

Staff from Pobalscoil Chloich Cheannfhaola, Falcarragh put together an 1980s-themed TikTok video for the class of 2020, given that normal end-of-year celebrations had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Teachers are seen standing on tables and rocking out to 1980s music in the school.

Principal Maeve Sweeney said “the staff knew it wasn’t going to be a normal end of year so they were looking at ways of how we could reach out to the students rather than them coming out to the school”.

“Members of staff, Siobhan Doogan and Mairead Harkin, they came up with this fabulous idea and put it together with the year head.

“We had a Zoom meeting and worked from there... everyone was planned to come in for a certain time and we cut things to ensure social distancing.

“Everyone was following guidelines as we want safety for our staff and also to show we are modelling our behaviour to others as well.”

Ms Sweeney said a team of staff delivered cupcakes and cards to each student last Friday and a virtual mass was held online, followed by the video.

“The students were bowled over, they were delighted. They were also shocked the teachers did it, they saw them in a totally different light,” Ms Sweeney added.