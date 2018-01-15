Tayto confirms 30 animals died at theme park in 2016

Some 30 animals including pygmy goats, monkeys, pot-bellied pigs and a meerkat died at Tayto Park in 2016, park officials have confirmed.

The release of data around the number of animals who died at the theme park in 2016 follows attempts by Tayto Park to halt the publishing of information relating to animal mortality rates.

A statement on Monday from the park, based in Ashbourne, Co Meath, said 30 animals out of a total animal population of 377 had died in 2016, marking a mortality rate of 7.9 per cent.

The animals that died were chickens, rabbits, pheasants, sheep, pygmy goats, partridges, a goose, a hawk, a meerkat and three very old pot-bellied pigs called Toot, Puddle and Pumbaa. A male bald eagle called Arnold suffering from myositis also died. And two monkeys died from an infection.

The Park argued that publishing figures on animal mortality at Irish zoos had resulted in coverage that was “out of context” and gave no consideration to the “natural lifespan, age and biology” when considering the death of an animal.

“This was frustrating for us and upsetting for our zookeepers, veterinarians and zoo managers,” said the statement. “The animals they care deeply about, look after 365 days of the year, and know by name, are far more than numbers and statistics to them.”

Objections

Tayto Park wrote to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht in September 2017 to outline its objections to the publication of statistics of animal deaths at its zoo. It claimed, at the time, that the information would damage its business and result in negative publicity.

Tayto Park made headlines in 2012 when an inspection by the National Parks and Wildlife Service identified “inadequate enclosures”, “inappropriate breeding”, “overweight animals” and “high levels of aggression and stress” at the zoo.

The park was banned from adding any new animals to its collection as a result of the concerns. The ban was lifted after five months but was reinstated in November 2013 after another inspection reported “great disappointment” at a lack of progress.

On Monday, the park said it had been commended by the department for its “excellent health care programme, levels of cleanliness, spacious enclosures and exceeding best practise”.

“We are very proud of the passion and professionalism of our team at Tayto Park and particularly our veterinarians and zookeepers. The role and aim of Tayto Park Zoo is to continue to maintain the existing high standards of animal care and husbandry that we provide to all species part of our zoological collection.

“We look forward to maintaining our high standards in 2018 and continuing to contribute to the care and conservation of the animal population both here and internationally.”