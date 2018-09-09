Taoiseach to meet mother of murdered Donegal woman

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will meet the mother of murdered Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin when he visits the county on Tuesday.

Ms McLaughlin, from Buncrana, was 28 years old when she was raped and murdered during Holi Festival celebrations at a beach resort in India in March last year.

Last week, her mother Andrea Brannigan wrote to the Taoiseach asking for a meeting. She wished to express her concern at the delay in the trial of the alleged murderer Vikat Bhagat in South Goa.

She received a reply on Friday morning from the Office of the Taoiseach saying it “was not possible and indeed probably not worthwhile” for her to meet Mr Varadkar, because his office claimed Danielle was not an Irish citizen.

The email advised her to contact the office of British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Varadkar has since issued a statement clarifying that the Department of Foreign Affairs was under the impression that Ms McLaughlin was a British citizen because she was travelling on a British passport.

The statement added: “This was the basis on which the office advised Danielle’s family that the matter would be most appropriately handled by the British authorities”. It said having clarified the facts the consular services of the department would be provided to her family as appropriate.

“The department sincerely regrets the misunderstanding that arose in this case.”

Ms Brannigan said her daughter was entitled to a British passport having been born in Glasgow, but had lived in Buncrana from when she was a baby. She was only travelling on a British passport because she had lost her Irish one.

Speaking to RTÉ News on Sunday, Ms Brannigan said she wanted an acknowledgement from the Taoiseach that her daughter was Irish.

“I was hurt. I found it very callous. I felt she was nothing. She wasn’t a person. That’s the way I have been treated by the Irish Government from day one,” she said.

“I would like a written apology. I would also like them to acknowledge in writing that my daughter is Irish. That’s very close to my heart.”