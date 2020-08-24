Taoiseach says he made anger clear to Hogan over attendance of Golf Society event

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he made his anger very clear to EU Commissioner Phil Hogan about his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden. Mr Martin also said that the event should never have happened.

Mr Hogan was one of more than 80 people, including a number of senior politicians and a member of the judiciary, who attend the dinner in Clifden, Co Galway last Wednesday, in apparent contravention of Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne Show, Mr Martin said he had asked Commissioner Hogan to consider his position over the weekend.

Of even more concern to him, he said was if the Commissioner had breached Covid restrictions in Kildare. That was very serious.

“The public need to know that restrictions in Kildare were not breached.”

Mr Martin said he had received a call from the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to inform him that Mr Hogan had been stopped by gardaí for using a mobile phone while he was driving in Kildare.

This was of concern to him and the Tánaiste, he said, as this information was not in accordance with what Mr Hogan had initially said about being in Kildare. Mr Martin said that given there was a discrepancy between Mr Hogan’s statements, he needed to know that the restrictions in Kildare were not breached. He and the Tánaiste had asked the Garda Commissioner for full details on the incident.

In a statement, Mr Hogan’s spokesman said the commissioner was stopped by a garda for using his mobile phone while driving while he was in Kildare en route to Clifden. “He stopped briefly at his apartment [in the K-Club in Kildare] to collect personal belongings and essential documents relating to the EU-US trade negotiations, which continued while the Commissioner was in Galway.”

Gardaí were at the forefront of implementing guidelines, he added. The question was if Mr Hogan had been in full adherence of the restrictions.

There was understandably a lot of anger from the public about what had happened, he said. People had made huge sacrifices, particularly people who lost loved ones and could not give them a proper funeral.

Mr Martin he would like to see a “very comprehensive statement” from Mr Hogan to fully explain his position around the restrictions in Kildare.

“We are holding a light on the anger of the Irish people to what they regard as an unacceptable breach of the guidelines by people in office.”

Mr Martin also said Mr Justice Séamus Woulfe should not have attended the event, but this was something the judiciary needed to look at.