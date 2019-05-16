Taoiseach says European aid will ‘flow to farmers’ in next couple of months

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that a €100 million rescue package for Irish beef farmers will “flow to farmers in the next couple of months”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) says it has calculated that farmers have sustained losses of €101 million between September 2018 and March this year because of low beef prices.

The European Commission has pledged €50 million in exceptional funds for Irish farmers who will be hit hardest if tariffs are levied on Irish beef exports to Britain after Brexit. That €50 million will be met with matching funding from the Government.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said: “If we could have got it over the line a few weeks ago we would have been very happy, as you can imagine. As a Government, we have been listening to what the beef farmers have been saying.

“We appreciate and understand that the beef price is very low and the cost the production is now exceeding the price that farmers can get from the factories. So we wanted to help.

“And the Commission has now put some money on the table, so we need to now work out the detail of that. But we expect the money to flow to farmers in the next couple of months.”

An IFA spokesman said the expectation is that the money will be paid directly to beef farmers based on head of cattle.

Uncertainties over Brexit have already caused beef prices to plummet in Ireland causing considerable hardship for farmers.

The sector could be hit by 40 per cent tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Minister for Rural Affairs Seán Canney described the package as “very important and welcome news for our farmers. The IFA has reported that some of its members were facing financial ruin as a result of falling prices, sterling weakness and market uncertainty since the Brexit vote.

“I have been assisting the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in making the case for our beef farmers at national and EU level and I am very pleased at this outcome.”

IFA President Joe Healy said he spoke directly to the EU agriculture commissioner Phil Hogan on Wednesday evening and they met in Brussels on Monday in relation to the proposal IFA had put to the EU Commission and the Department of Agriculture in April, seeking a direct aid package of €100m to cover Brexit beef price cuts.

“Beef farmers have suffered savage price losses due to Brexit uncertainty and it is a welcome development that the EU Commission has recognised this and responded to the IFA proposal,” he said

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said that while the finer details of the scheme had to be finalised, it was vital that every cent goes directly to farmers.

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham said the industry had “absolutely been hammered” by uncertainty over Brexit.

ICSA analysis had shown that Brexit was costing beef farmers up to €4 million per week on the prime cattle kill.

Mr Graham added: “There will be some conditions attached to this and we await the detail on this. However, it is important to acknowledge the efforts of the Minister and his officials and also the work of Commissioner Hogan in extracting €50 million exceptional funds from (EU budget) Commissioner Günther Oettinger.