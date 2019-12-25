Taoiseach, partner and thousands of others take part in Christmas day swims
People braved the cold waters from Co Dublin to Co Down
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett take part in the annual Christmas day swim at the Forty Foot bathing spot in Sandycove Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA
Thousands of people have taken part in Christmas Day swims with many raising money for charity.
The annual Christmas day swim has become a custom in many households with festive dips taking place across the Ireland from the forty foot in Sandycove in Co Dublin to Donaghadee in Co Down.
The Forty Foot swim is in its 40th year with all of its proceeds going to the Sligo branch of of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.