Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to broadcast to country on coronavirus tonight

Rare State of the Nation-style address will be televised at 9pm

Updated: about a minute ago
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will make a rare, televised speech to the country tonight at 9pm.

Announcing the address on Twitter, Mr Varadkar said: “This is a Patrick’s Day like no other. We cannot stop the virus but we can push it back.”

The broadcast is being made under Section 112 of the Broadcast Act, which gives the Government time on the airwaves in the event of a major emergency.

More to follow...