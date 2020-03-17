Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on coronavirus emergency: ‘We are in this together’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the country that this St Patrick’s Day is a day no one will ever forget.

In a televised address, he said that the country is making big demands of healthcare staff and he wanted people to know why these actions were being taken.

He said we are in a pandemic the likes of which no one has seen before, and that there will be 15,000 cases by the end of the month.

He said sadly some people will die but the virus can be slowed in its tracks.

Mr Varadkar said more will be required of Irish people in the coming weeks to halt the spread of the virus.

“We are watching what is happening around the world and we will learn from the experience of other countries.”

He said essential services and supply chains will be maintained.

“Many of you want to know when this will be over, the truth is we do not know yet.”

Mr Varadkar said the disruption will go on beyond the end of March and potentially into the summer months.

He said “in short, we are asking people to come together as a nation by staying apart from each other.”

He said at a certain point the Government will ask the elderly to stay at home for a number of weeks in what he called “cocooning” but said they would have any goods or services they need brought to them.

Mr Varadkar urged the population to phone their neighbours and make sure “those who are living alone are not left alone.”

He asked young people to remember that “this time is tough on your parents.”

Mr Varadkar said his own family are apprehensive and said “not all superheroes wear capes, some wear scrubs and gowns.”

He said community services are being “tooled up” and said: “this is the calm before the storm, before the surge, and when it comes, never will so many ask so much of so few.”

The Taoiseach has said contingency plans are being put in place for school and college exams.

On the economy, he said many have lost their jobs and many are worried about losing their livelihoods.

“I know this is causing huge stress and anxiety to you and your family” as he pledged income support as soon as possible.

“Everyone must show solidarity at this time of national sacrifice.”

“We went into this crisis with a strong economy. We have the capacity to borrow billions if we need to and I am confident our economy can bounce back. But the bill will be enormous and it will take years to pay it.”

He said he knew many people felt scared but added “we will get through this and we will prevail.”

He urged the public not to forward messages from unreliable sources.

“Fear is a virus in itself.”

Mr Varadkar asked the public to take regular breaks from the media saying that “it is not good for anyone.”

“Tonight on our national holiday, I want to send a message around the world: we are in this together.”

The broadcast was made under Section 112 of the Broadcast Act, which gives the Government time on the airwaves in the event of a major emergency.

