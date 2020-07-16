Taoiseach holds ‘productive’ discussions with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill

A “positive working relationship” between the North and the South is in everyone’s interest, Micheál Martin was told by the North’s First Minister and Deputy First Minister when he made his first visit to Stormont as Taoiseach on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Martin was greeted at the steps of Stormont Castle by Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill when he arrived for their 45-minute meeting at lunchtime on Thursday afternoon.

He got a cheerful welcome from the two Northern leaders, who have been having their differences due to the fallout from the large attendance at the recent funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast.

They discussed a range of issues including Brexit, the Covid-19 response and New Decade, New Approach that restored the Northern Executive and Assembly in January after a three-year shutdown. They also agreed to hold a plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council on July 31st.

Ms Foster and Ms O’Neill told Mr Martin that a positive relationship between the two jurisdictions was in everyone’s interests.

“I was pleased to welcome Micheál to Northern Ireland today for his first visit here as Taoiseach,” said Ms Foster.

“We had a productive discussion around areas of mutual interest. Recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was a key focus of our conversation as we work simultaneously to protect people and rebuild our economies,” she said.

“As two jurisdictions sharing an island it makes perfect sense that Northern Ireland seeks to build a positive relationship with our neighbours in the Republic of Ireland. We have seen the benefits of collaboration through the North West Cancer Centre and the all-island Congenital Heart Disease Network, for example,” she said.

‘Positive dialogue’

Ms Foster added: “I told the Taoiseach that I am keen to have positive dialogue during his tenure based on mutual respect for both jurisdictions and understanding of each other’s differences. I look forward to continuing that engagement in the future for the benefit of the people who live here.”

Ms O’Neill said they had much to talk about “both in terms of immediate matters and the need to make progress on a number of long-standing issues and commitments”.

“We discussed economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing public health response and the need for a joined up approach across the island where possible,” she said.

“We spoke about the potential implications of Brexit and the pressing concerns this raises. I set out the need to work together to protect the needs and interests of people and businesses across this island,” said Ms O’Neill.

“Key to addressing this critical issue and other strategic challenges is the immediate restoration of the institutions of the Good Friday agreement, and I’m pleased that a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council has now been confirmed for July 31st.”

Ms O’Neill added: “It is now six months since the restoration of the Executive and I made clear to Micheál that we must see delivery all of the Irish Government’s commitments in New Decade, New Approach. I look forward to working on a North-South basis to ensure those crucial funding and practical commitments are fulfilled as soon as possible.”

Later on Thursday afternoon Mr Martin is scheduled to meet other Northern party leaders including the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood at the nearby Stormont Hotel.