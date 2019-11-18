Taoiseach backs ‘courageous’ priest after Quinn complaint to Vatican

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has expressed his support for Co Cavan priest Fr Oliver O’Reilly for “offering moral leadership in a difficult time” after it emerged that Seán Quinn complained about him to the Vatican.

In a homily in September, Fr O’Reilly, who is based in Ballyconnell, condemned the attack on Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney.

Fr O’Reilly denounced the “barbaric and horrific” assault, as well as condemning “the paymaster or paymasters” responsible for the attack.

In a letter to the Vatican, which was first reported in the Sunday Independent, Mr Quinn again denied any affiliation to the attack.

“I and my family have also been frightened and intimidated by my being falsely accused of complicity in the attack from the altar in public, by my own local priest,” the letter said.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Taoiseach said that Fr O’Reilly’s homily “spoke from the heart and the head”, adding that he “offered leadership to a distressed community”.

“He offered moral guidance to his community, he condemned the savagery of the kidnapping and the ongoing campaign of intimidation, and called on everyone to cooperate with the authorities,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I believe that Fr O’Reilly showed considerable courage in giving this homily and I commend him for doing so.”

The Association of Catholic Priests also defended Fr O’Reilly’s comments, adding that speaking out about it was “very brave”.

Association member Roy O’Donovan said they “applaud his courage for the homily that he put out when he spoke about the situation”.

“He is trying to break the omerta, he has broken that by speaking out and confronting some of the intimidation and bullying that’s going on,” he said.

In September, Mr Lunney was abducted outside his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, tortured and later dumped in Co Cavan.

The main suspect in the investigation, Cyril McGuinness, died last week while Derbyshire police searched his home near Buxton in the UK.

Three other people who were arrested in relation to the attack two months ago have been released without charge.