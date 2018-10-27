Tallies show Higgins set to be re-elected, huge surge for Casey

Counting of the presidential election vote is under way in centres across the country with early tallies showing Michael D Higgins is set to be re-elected President of Ireland.

Independent candidate Peter Casey is polling strongly ahead of the other candidates and early tallies largely correspond with the 21 per cent of the vote he achieved in the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI exit poll on Friday night.

Count centre staff began opening the ballot boxes at 9am this morning, sorting the presidential ballots from the blasphemy referendum ballots, which will take place after the presidential count is completed.

The exit poll projects that Mr Higgins will win 56 per cent of the vote, comfortably enough to win the election on the first count.

The poll was conducted among 4,365 respondents outside 160 polling stations across the country on Friday, and its accuracy is estimated at +/-1.5 per cent.

Turnout is estimated at about 45 per cent in what would be the lowest of any presidential election since the State was founded.

It may also be the highest vote ever in any of the eight presidential elections in the history of the State.

The previous lowest turnout for a presidential election was in 1997 when 46.7 per cent of the electorate turned out and Mary McAleese was elected.

Peter Casey

Mr Casey, whose campaign was marked by criticisms of Travellers and their separate ethnic status, is polling strongly in the early tallies and in Friday’s exit poll he surged ahead of all the other challengers to finish with 21 per cent of the vote.

On Saturday morning, Mr Casey said he was “disappointed” by the second place prediction and also denied he stoked anti-Traveller feeling during the campaign.

“I simply brought to the fore something that was there already,” he told the Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk.

Seán Gallagher, who won half a million votes in 2011, is failing to make any headway in the tallies and the exit poll predicts he will finish with just 7 per cent of the vote - some 22 percentage points less than his 2011 share of the vote, when he won 29 per cent.

According to the exit poll, Sinn Féin candidate Liadh Ní Riada won 8 per cent of the vote, Pieta House founder and Senator Joan Freeman won 6 per cent, while Independent candidate Gavin Duffy flopped completely, ending a miserable campaign with just 2 per cent of the vote.

Cork

One Carrigaline box from Cork South Central showed how comfortable Mr Higgins’s victory will be with Mr Casey leading the other challengers in the race for runner up spot.

A ballot paper as pictured at the count in the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Mr Higgins took 222 votes with Mr Casey on 54, Ms Freeman on 24, Ms Ní Riada on 23, Mr Gallagher on 18 and Mr Duffy taking eight votes of the 349 votes cast.

According to tallies in Cork North Central, largely conducted by Sinn Féin with some Labour involvement, Mr Higgins was on 53 per cent after eight boxes while Mr Casey was running at an 25 per cent.

Ms Ní Riada was polling at 10.5 per cent - well ahead of Ms Freeman and Mr Gallagher, both on 4.8 per cent with Mr Duffy trailing the field at 1.6 per cent. One box from Scoil Olibhear in Ballyvolane showed just how well Mr Casey was doing with the Dragon’s Den star coming in at 130 votes, just 22 behind Mr Higgins who garnered 152 votes.

Ms Ní Riada won 48 votes while Ms Freeman just pipped Mr Gallagher by 17 votes to 15, while Mr Duffy picked up a solitary vote out of the 353 votes cast.

In neighbouring Cork South Central, Mr Higgins was again comfortably leading the field with 57 per cent after 18 boxes while Mr Casey was on 18.8 per cent with Ms Ní Riada on 10.9 per cent.

As in Cork North Central, Mr Gallagher (5.8 per cent) and Ms Freeman (5.5 per cent) were running neck and neck in Cork South Central, while Mr Duffy was again trailing the field at 1.6 per cent.

Galway

Tallies of about 16 per cent of boxes in Galway West show Mr Higgins running at almost 62 per cent, with Mr Casey at almost 23 per cent.

The tallies of some 30 of 182 boxes in the constituency show Ms Ní Riada at almost 6 per cent, and Ms Freeman at almost 5 per cent, Mr Gallagher at just over 3 per cent and Mr Duffy at just over 1 per cent.

Counting of votes in the presidential election is taking place at NUI Galway’s Baily Allen hall.

Limerick

Mr Higgins is also polling well in Limerick city averaging at about 58 per cent. Boxes tallied in JFK on the north side of the city showed strong support for the current president with Mr Casey receiving around 23 per cent of first preference votes. Smaller boxes in rural parts of county Limerick showed more support for Peter Casey who received around 39 per cent of first preference votes in smaller boxes tallied in Broadford and Bruree - the former ancestral home of Eamon DeValera.

Speaking at the count centre in Limerick, Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan said the party is “very disappointed” with Ms Ní Riada’s performance. He acknowledged she wasn’t as well as known as other candidates but insisted it was not a mistake to run the MEP.

Blasphemy

Counting for the blasphemy referendum will commence once a winner has been declared in the presidential election.

The referendum to delete the reference to blasphemy in the Constitution was, as expected, overwhelmingly passed, with the exit poll predicting that 69 per cent of voters have backed the proposal, while 31 per cent have voted to retain the blasphemy provision.